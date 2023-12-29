Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.63 Million Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,204 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of BRP Group worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 28,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. Analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

