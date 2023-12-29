Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,949 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of SMART Global worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $34,634,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

