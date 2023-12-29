Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of ICF International worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 220,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Down 0.3 %

ICFI opened at $132.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.14 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $831,760. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICFI

About ICF International

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.