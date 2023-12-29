Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $18.63 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Lantheus worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

