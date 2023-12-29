Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $50.47 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Workday accounts for about 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Workday worth $50,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $276.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.31. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $279.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.54.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

