Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of KBR worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE KBR opened at $55.10 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -34.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBR

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.