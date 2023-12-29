Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $27.51 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 934,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,514,000. DraftKings makes up 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 68.1% in the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,676 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 603.1% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 340,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2 %

DKNG opened at $35.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

