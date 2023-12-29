Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,087 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of FTI Consulting worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 344.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after buying an additional 887,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.66 and its 200 day moving average is $196.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.17. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.60 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

