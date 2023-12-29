Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,396 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Five Below worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE opened at $213.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average of $184.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

