Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,018 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ryan Specialty worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.92 million. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

