Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,014 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Element Solutions worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $290,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,437,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 836,663 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

