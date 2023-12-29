Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 7,635 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $74.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

