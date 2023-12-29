Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 122.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SKWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.