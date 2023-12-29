Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of A10 Networks worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NYSE ATEN opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $17.00.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $199,915.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $199,915.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

