Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ryder System worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

