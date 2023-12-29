Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.35

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 77165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $655.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 304.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 444,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.