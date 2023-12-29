Peter Derycz Sells 9,711 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 9,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $25,345.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,224,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,295.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Peter Derycz sold 383 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $995.80.

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,428.96.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,233.24.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.57 on Friday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 252,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Research Solutions by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

