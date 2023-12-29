PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Stock Price Up 1.5%

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 136,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 503,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

PetroShale Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The company has a market cap of C$441.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28.

About PetroShale

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

