Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.70 ($0.29). Approximately 201,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 364,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.25, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

In related news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 29,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £6,577.12 ($8,357.20). In other news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 29,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,577.12 ($8,357.20). Also, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £957.88 ($1,217.13). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $852,368. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

