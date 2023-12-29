Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 415.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,156. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

