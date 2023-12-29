Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.30. 590,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,455. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

