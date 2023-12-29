Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Up 783.7% in December

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 783.7% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 193,349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 20,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,410. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.29. On average, research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.