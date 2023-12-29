Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Up 1.9%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.68. 33,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 177,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Pilbara Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

