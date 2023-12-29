PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.23

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.23 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 35001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.73.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average is $90.80.

Get PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 70,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,942 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.