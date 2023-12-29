PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.47. 77,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 28,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
