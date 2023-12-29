PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.47. 77,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 28,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

