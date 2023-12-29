Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Shares Down 2.3%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Get Pioneer Bankshares alerts:

Pioneer Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.