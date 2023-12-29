Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.09 ($3.40) and last traded at €3.09 ($3.40). 43,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.03 ($3.33).

Plastiques du Val de Loire Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.82.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile

Plastiques du Val de Loire engages in the production and sale of plastic parts in France, North America, and internationally. The company offers interior equipment for vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration products, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling products; and under the hood parts.

