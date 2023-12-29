Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Down 2.6%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Approximately 2,052,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,422,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).
Power Metal Resources Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.70. The company has a market cap of £15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.78.
About Power Metal Resources
Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.
