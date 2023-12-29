PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 247.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWUP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,860. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

