Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 1,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
Receive News & Ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.