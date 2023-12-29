Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Nanci Caldwell Sells 9,270 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $70.09 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

