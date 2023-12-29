Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Procure Space ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFO opened at $18.69 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the first quarter worth $338,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

