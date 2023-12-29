Progressive Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 2.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $570.60 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.18. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.24.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

