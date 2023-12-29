Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $9.96 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 3.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $595.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $588.46 and its 200 day moving average is $543.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

