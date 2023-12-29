Progressive Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up about 1.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Align Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $276.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

