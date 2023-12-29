Progressive Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 3.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,532,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,205,000 after acquiring an additional 321,981 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $452.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $469.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.09 and its 200 day moving average is $371.46.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

