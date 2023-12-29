Progressive Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $702.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

