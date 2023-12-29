ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 16,014,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 10,794,261 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $20.82.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.