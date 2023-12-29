ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 5,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

