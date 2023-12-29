ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 1,022,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,018,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

