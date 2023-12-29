ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.42

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.42 and last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 2667408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.61.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Stories

