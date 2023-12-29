ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Up 1.7%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €5.35 ($5.88) and last traded at €5.33 ($5.85). Approximately 1,997,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.24 ($5.75).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

