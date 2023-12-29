Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 2,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

