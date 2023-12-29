Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $221.50

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.50 and last traded at $219.68, with a volume of 4950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 245.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 202.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,375.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

