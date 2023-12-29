Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Susan F. Davis Sells 9,889 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $304,185.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE NX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 12.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NX shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

