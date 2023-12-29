Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,093,000 after buying an additional 180,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

