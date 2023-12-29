Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Up 85.9% in December

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the November 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Quhuo Stock Performance

Shares of QH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 198,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

