QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $75.03 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.92 and a beta of 0.37.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,533 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after acquiring an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 505,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,035.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 440,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.