RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 289.8% in December

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 289.8% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a PE ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.79. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

