Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Update

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of RPID traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 200,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.55.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 280.90% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
