Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Update

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of RPID traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 200,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 280.90% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

